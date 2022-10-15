Stephen Anthony Alblinger, 73, of New Braunfels, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in New Braunfels. He was born November 23, 1948, in New Braunfels to Stephen and Mary (Johnson) Alblinger.
He grew up in San Marcos, Texas. He served as a Corporal in the United States Marine Corps from May 17, 1971 to April 13, 1973 with service in the Republic of Vietnam. While in the Marine Corps he spent time Okinawa, Japan and at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He was a Marine chaser, former Marine boxer, and a heavy artillery equipment transporter.
Following his military service, he worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company and AT&T for 30 years before happily retiring. He loved livestock and had many cows. He took his nieces, Carolyn and Rachel, out to the land to feed the cows and hunt for arrowheads every time they visited. He took excellent care of them with a steady diet of root beer and orange slices. He gave the best and tightest hugs of your life with some extra pats at the end, akin to how you pat a horse’s flank.
He married the love of his life, Joyce, December 22, 2005 after reconnecting with her when they ran into each other in the Home Depot. He loved her something fierce and they were very happy together.
He appreciated a good whiskey and a good scotch. He was well known for his cowboy hat, blue jeans, and western boots. You knew it was a fancy event if he had a new pair of dark wash jeans with crisp creases. He was a man of faith and strong morals. He enjoyed hunting, was an avid reader, and ALWAYS enjoyed a good joke.
He is survived by his wife of 17 years Joyce Alblinger; stepsons, Reagan and Bradley George; sister, Naomi Alblinger Vinyard and her husband Larry; nieces, Carolyn Brown and her husband Daryl, and Rachel Hayse and her husband Ryan; nephew, Ryan Bruner and his wife Kristin; sister-in-law, Peggy Hall and her husband John; brother-in-law, Ron Bruner; great niece, Ellie Brown; great nephews, Carson and Weston Bruner. He was excitedly looking forward to becoming a great uncle again in February. He is also survived by numerous cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Stephen and Mary Alblinger; and sister-in-law, Tina Bruner.
A visitation will be held at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM. A Rosary service will follow at 7:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in New Braunfels on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery in New Braunfels.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made to either Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church or a charity of one’s choice.
