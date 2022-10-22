Simone J. Lambdin, age 89, entered peacefully into the arms of the angels on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Simone was born on July 1, 1933 in Belin-Beliet Gironde, France to Francois Gabriel and Jeanne Georgette Delort.
Simone met her handsome young airman in France, fell in love, and subsequently married him. She was a devoted Air Force wife who cheerfully packed up every time he was transferred to a new base. After retirement they moved to New Braunfels in 1994 where they made many friends and volunteered at the New Braunfels Senior Citizen Center.
Simone was a devoted wife, mother and friend. She loved to play bridge, crochet, and read. She had a quick laugh and sassy spirit; and will be deeply missed by all who had the good fortune to know her. She enjoyed visiting with her friends, and would drop everything to go have lunch or shop with them. Simone was a devoted member to the Order of the Eastern Star, New Braunfels Chapter 771, where she held many positions including Grand Matron.
Simone was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald C. Lambdin; and son, Gerald C. Lambdin, Jr. Survivors include her brother, Jean Guy Delort; daughter, Marlene Thomas-Cantu (Amador) of New Braunfels; grandchildren, Stacie Nicole Lambdin and Clint Michael Lambdin (Rachel); and great-grandchild, Emily Lambdin.
We wish to thank everyone at Kirkwood Manor and Hope Hospice for the love and care she received. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Easter Star and Hope Hospice.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM with a Service to begin at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will take place at a later date at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.