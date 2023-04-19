April 12, 1953 to
April 10, 2023
Sharon Ann Kuehler Conran was born on April 12, 1953 in New Braunfels, Texas to Erhard “Dutch” and Ottilie “Ottie” Kuehler. Sharon will be remembered for the sweet giving and caring person she was to all. She was a best friend to many, a perfect mom, and very loving devoted Gma.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 50 years, Dennis Conran. Children: Dennise and husband Jason Braeutigam, Stephen and wife Shelley Conran, Grandchildren: Colton and Jayden Braeutigam, Brother: Kenneth Joe and wife Ann Kuehler, Sister-in-law: Susan Kuehler, And many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by both of her parents, Dutch and Ottie Kuehler, and her brother, Dennis Kuehler.
Per her wishes, there will not be a service but a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to Christus Santa Rosa Hospice San Marcos, 1315 Interstate 35 Frontage Road, San Marcos, Texas 78666. 512-754-6159.