Selma Dean Newlon, age 76, of Canyon Lake, Texas passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.
A graveside service for Selma will be held Monday, January 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Caraway Cemetery, Leesville, TX.
She is survived by her husband Clifton M. Newlon; daughter, Debbie Williams and husband Jerry; son, Shane Wright and wife Deborah; son, Eric Shedrock and partner Keisha; 12 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, and a brother.
Selma will be laid to rest in Caraway Cemetery, Leesville, TX.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com for the Newlon family.