Sebastian Ortiz, age 84, of Searcy, Arkansas passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Sebastian was born January 20, 1938 in New Braunfels, Texas to Henrique and Maria De Jesus Ortiz.
Sebastian married Beatrice Ortiz on December 24, 1958.
Sebastian is preceded in death by his parents, and sister Delia Paderez.
Sebastian is survived by his wife of 63 years, Beatrice Ortiz; sons, Danny Ortiz and wife Alda of Rio Grande City Texas and Javier Ortiz and wife Letty of Mission, Texas; daughters, Mickie and Husband Johnny Mendoza of Searcy, Arkansas, Debbie and husband Frank Vasquez of San Antonio, Texas and Connie Ortiz of New Braunfels, Texas; brothers Matias Ortiz and wife Noeme of New Braunfels, Texas, Francisco Ortiz and wife Shirley of New Braunfels, Texas; sisters, Andrea Ortiz or McQueeney, Texas, Paula Ortiz or New Braunfels, Texas, Josey Ortiz of New Braunfels, Texas, and Louisa Gomez or Marion Texas; brother in laws, Willie Ozuna or San Antonio, Texas and Juan Ozuna and wife Mary of New Braunfels, Texas; sister in laws Emma Ozuna or New Braunfels, Texas, Francis Luna of New Braunfels, Texas and Janie Aleman of Dallas, Texas; 14 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A public viewing and visitation for Sebastian will be held Wednesday, June 8, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A chapel service will occur Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 10:00 AM, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A burial service will occur Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, 2951 TX Hwy 46, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com for the Ortiz family.
