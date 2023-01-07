It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Scott A. Udkler on December 9,2022 at Buffalo Prairie Care Center in Buffalo, Missouri. Scott, formally of New Braunfels was born on November 6th, 1958 in Madison, Wisconsin to James and Maureen Udkler. Scott would later grow up in California, and Alabama before settling down in New Braunfels in the early 70’s. He attended Canyon High school in New Braunfels before his motorcycle accident and then attended Eloise Japhet High School, a specialized school in San Antonio afterwards for his rehabilitation and studies.
Scott enjoyed going on road trips, backyard BBQ’s and watching reruns of M*A*S*H and Andy Griffith, he also loved listening to classic rock and talk radio. He had a keen sense of humor and was quick witted when he wanted to start up a conversation with you. Scott worked on cars and motorcycles for many years as he retained a wealth of mechanical knowledge that he learned from his early years working for his father and rebuilding engines with him. Scott particularly treasured Dad’s 52 MG, and Morris Minors; in addition, he owned a Datsun Bluebird that he customized and drove on the track out back of Alves Lane. In high school Scott got into motorcycles and would drive his Norton motorcycle everywhere which got him in trouble when he drove it through the newly built Canyon High school commons down the hallway to the auto mechanics classroom. He was always doing stunts on his bike! Scott was an avid swimmer and spent most of his summertime on the Guadalupe and Comal rivers, “Stinky Falls” or Hinman Island. He enjoyed boating and water sports on Lake Dunlap when he lived at the family’s’ lake house in the early 70’s. Scott was a natural at barefoot skiing, jumping from “Bat Cave” or using a rope swing to maneuver a perfect dive or summersault over the lake.
Scott was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Audrey and Herbert Hanz, his paternal grandparents Stella and Carl Udkler. Both parents Maureen (Hanz) Udkler, and James A. Udkler, and brother Randell Udkler.
He is survived by his stepmother Esther Udkler, sisters Melissa (Daryl) Flowers, Melanie (Terry) Ickes, brothers, Gregg (Debbie) Udkler, James (Lidia) Udkler, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023 2:00 pm at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Cemetery in New Braunfels. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution to one of the following: American Memorial Foundation, NB Food Bank, New Braunfels or Hebrews 10:24 Community Church.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the following: Good Shepard Hospice, Springfield, MO, Buffalo Prairie Care Center, Buffalo, MO, Catholic Daughters of America/Texas Chapter and the Ickes family for mass intentions, Hebrews 10:24 Community Church of San Antonio, but most of all to those who called and visited with Scott during his final days.