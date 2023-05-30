Sam Hayes Merritt, III, was born on July 21, 1976, in Shreveport, Louisiana. He was placed into the loving arms of Sam Hayes Merritt, Jr. and Janye Hearron Merritt who raised Trey, as he was known then, in Bossier City, Louisiana. He was a 1994 graduate of Airline High School.
After high school, Sam attended Texas A&M University, where he was a loud and proud member of the Class of 1998. In the fall of 1995, Sam met Amy Cannon in an online chat channel. After persuading her to go out with him one evening, they soon became inseparable and were married on October 17, 1998. Sam and Amy were blessed with the arrival of Jack Edward in September of 2000 and again when Evelynn (Evie) Lee joined the family in January of 2003.
The family moved to New Braunfels in the summer of 2003, and Sam quickly became an active member of the community. Sam was a member of the First United Methodist Church. He was the Committee Chairperson for Cub Scout Pack 119 and the chairman for Cub Scout Day Camp for many years. He was a member and Past Master of New Braunfels Masonic Lodge 1109, and most recently served as their secretary. He was also a Director for the Comal County Fair and proudly volunteered as the Baking Committee Co-Chair. The Comal County Fair was his favorite week of the year, and he loved working with the other volunteers and seeing so many people as they dropped off baked goods and picked up awards.
Sam was a character; he loved to laugh and have fun. He loved the water, good food, cold drinks, and listening to live music while being with friends. He couldn’t see someone who needed help without stopping to help them. Sam was adventurous and had organized several New Years Polar Plunges into the Comal River for friends and family. He often wore hot pink not only because it was Amy’s favorite color, but because Amy could spot him and the kids at the top of the Schiltterbahn tower when he wore it. Then she could watch them slide down and meet them at the bottom. The hot pink attire eventually led to his signature hot pink toenails that everyone could see because he loved to wear sandals, no matter the weather.
Sam loved football and had season tickets for the Canyon Cougars football team for many years. He always believed that the kids needed to look up and see someone who wasn’t their parents supporting and cheering for them. Sam never left a football game early saying, “I paid for all four quarters...” which was basically how he lived his life. He lived fully, he lived graciously, he lived to help others and to have fun. He loved his friends and family fiercely and without reservation for all four quarters and until the bitter end.
Sam Hayes, Merritt, III, passed away May 11, 2023, at the age of 46 after a short, yet courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Sam was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edward and LaMurle Hearron, grandmother, Lennie Merritt, and uncle, Don Hearron. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Amy, children Jack Edward and Evelynn, parents Sam and Janye Merritt, and numerous other friends and family members.
A celebration of life will be held at First United Methodist Church of New Braunfels on Saturday, June 3 at 10:30 am. A reception will follow immediately after at the New Braunfels Masonic Lodge. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite color and hot pink toenails are not discouraged. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Comal County Fair Association Scholarship Fund in Sam’s memory.