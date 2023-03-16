Ruth Marian Pullin Posey went home to Heaven on March 9, 2023. Marian was born to Harry and Ruth Pullin in Karnes City, Texas and was blessed with 87 years of life. Marian grew up on her family’s ranch in Whitsett, Texas. The family were members of Whitsett Baptist Church, and as a young person, Marian gave her heart to Jesus and faithfully followed Him all the days of her life. Marian met her love, Hollis Dent Posey of San Marcos, Texas at Southwest Texas State Teachers College where they were both members of the university choir. Hollis and Marian were married on June 1, 1957. Marian spent the following years caring for their home and four children as Hollis’ Air Force career took the family to various locations across the nation. In 1982 the couple settled on their Fischer, Texas ranch. Marian worked as a school librarian for Comal ISD while Hollis built their home, which was soon filled with the ever-growing family who enjoyed the many delicious meals Marian prepared. Marian was a longtime member of First Baptist Church Canyon Lake where she served her Lord in several roles, her favorite of which was singing in the choir and performing in many Christmas Cantatas. Marian was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Ruth Pullin, sister Jean Bensmiller, and brother Douglas Pullin. Marian is survived by her husband Hollis Posey, and her four children, daughter Cindy Monfils and husband Randy of Fischer, son Dale Posey and wife Sherry of Buda, son Randy Posey and wife Beth of San Marcos, son Terry Posey and wife Sarah of Boerne; and brother David Pullin and wife Nancy of Whitsett. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren, Matthew Posey and wife Madi, Brittney Posey, Jacob Posey and wife Mallory, Blake Posey and wife Alicia, Kelly Leighton and husband William, Justin Monfils, Bailey Posey and fiancé Matthew Kane, Brock Posey and wife Jessica, Madison Smith and husband Derek, Dakota Monfils, Taylor Posey; and eleven great-grandchildren. Marian’s faith sustained her through life, and she believed as Paul did when he wrote in 2 Timothy, “I am not ashamed: for I know whom I have believed and am persuaded that He is able to keep that what I committed to Him until that Day.” The family would like to thank the caregivers from Home Instead and Gentiva Hospice who provided such loving attention at the end of her life. The family will receive friends at Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos at 9:00 AM Thursday, March 16. The Celebration of Life will follow visitation, beginning at 10:00, with Reverend Jacob Conner officiating. Interment to follow at San Marcos City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church, Canyon Lake. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2001 Ranch Rd 12, San Marcos, TX 78666 . For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Downtown New Braunfels wreck leads to DWI arrest of Seguin woman
- New Braunfels ISD Superintendent Cade Smith submits resignation
- History mystery on New Braunfels' South Seguin Avenue
- Root Cellar Cafe expands with New Braunfels location at former smokehouse
- NEW BRAUNFELS TO NEW ENGLAND: Canyon alum Addington fulfilling NFL dreams with Patriots
- New Braunfels' Campbell proposes connector road between I-35, SH130
- REPTILIAN REUNION: Alligator returned to New Braunfels zoo after being stolen 20 years ago
- Longtime New Braunfels resident authors her own children’s book
- Police arrest New Braunfels HS teacher for improper relationship with student
- Anthony (Tony) Edwin Sutton