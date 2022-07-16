Ruth Fisher Rumelhart age 90 of New Braunfels entered eternal life on July 12, 2022. She was born to John A. and Margaret Schmitt Fisher on July 16, 1931 in Muenster, Texas where she grew up and attended Sacred Heart School through high school graduation. While attending Gonzaga University in Spokane, WA she met the love of her life, Max Rumelhart. She taught school for a year in California while Max attended naval flight training and they were married in her home parish in Muenster on September 5, 1954.
Ruth treasured being a military wife for 25 years and during this time she continued teaching until they started a family. She and their 4 children delighted in exploring new places and schools and actively participated in church and community programs wherever the family lived. They eventually settled in Buda, TX where Ruth finished her teaching career of 22 years.
In retirement, Ruth and Max enjoyed traveling, volunteering and gardening but decided to downsize and moved to New Braunfels in 1994. Here they joined Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and became active in bible study and ACTS. Ruth was a member of St. Anne’s Christian Mothers Altar Society. She was always a plant person and was a charter member of the Lindheimer Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas and a Comal Master Gardener. She remained active until her health slowed her down.
Ruth is survived by Max, her beloved and devoted husband of 67 years; their four children and their spouses: Matthew and wife Christy of Katy, TX, John and wife Marcy of Spokane, WA, Anne Easley and her husband Kerry of Minden, LA and Elizabeth Firestone of Brush Prairie, WA. Also surviving are grandchildren: Andrea, Max Aiden, Erin, Jess, Layla, and Roxy. Siblings are Jeanette Galloway, Francis Fisher, and Rosemary Lardner. She was predeceased by her brothers Clyde Fisher and John C. Fisher and son-in-law, Ernest Firestone.
A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 am on Friday July 22, 2022 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. The mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Friday July 22, 2022 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. A reception will follow at the church hall.
A private family interment will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
