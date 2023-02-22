Ruth Ell Luke, 80, went to be with the Lord on February 17th, 2023, at her home in Bulverde, Texas, surrounded by her family. Ruth Ell Luke was born in Fairfield, Illinois, on August 26th, 1942, to Hazel and J.D. Bell. Ruth was the oldest of 4 children. Ruth married Barney Luke on November 10, 1961. They lived all over the United States and enjoyed traveling in their R.V. together, fishing, hunting, and playing cards. Ruth was an extraordinary wife, mother, and grandmother to her family—a model wife to her husband, Barney Luke, for 61 years. Ruth Luke was a homemaker, a devoted mother to her children, and a loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Ruth was loyal and fiercely protective of her family. She was kind and caring. She was a Spirit-filled Christian, and her faith was a bedrock for her family. Ruth’s faith was unwavering, and she was not shy about telling anyone all the Lord had done for her. Ruth had a servant’s heart; she cared for her family and siblings even as a young girl and never stopped loving and serving her family throughout her life. Ruth was selfless, loyal, kind, strong, and brave. “For all who are led by the Spirit of God are children of God.” “And since we are his children, we are his heirs. In fact, together with Christ, we are heirs of God’s glory. But if we are to share his glory, we must also share his suffering.” Romans 8:14-17. Ruth Luke is preceded in death by J.D. and Hazel Bell, brothers Jack Bell, Johnny Bell, and Jimmy Bell. Ruth Luke is survived by her spouse Barney Luke, children Billy Luke and Anita Smith, and grandchildren Brooklyn Blair, Tiffany Anderson, Dallas Luke, Bree Lepien, Dillon Luke, and Tauna Dillon. Great grandchildren Cainaan, Raya, Olivia, Aaliyah, Ambrielle, Bailor, Barrett, Adelynn, Kolton, Daisy, and Whitley. The pallbearers are John Luke, Steve Luke, Jeff Luke, Landon Luke, Montey Blair, and Alex Dillon. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on February 23rd at Zoeller Funeral Home located at 615 Landa St., New Braunfels, Texas 78130. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 24th, at Zoeller Funeral Home, with services officiated by pastors Glen and Bonita McGee of Rivers of Life Church.
