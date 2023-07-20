Russell Rennie Vollbrecht, age 80, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on July 18, 2023. He was born on March 3, 1943 in New Braunfels to Louis C. Vollbrecht and Dorothy Plumeyer. He attended Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School where he was a altar boy for Requeim High Masses for funerals every week. He graduated in 1961 from New Braunfels High School.
On January 28, 1964, he married the love of his life Diana J. Engel. Russell Followed in his fathers footsteps and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy in 1966 from the University of Houston. He was a practicing pharmacist for 55 years. He worked along side his father Louis C. Vollbrecht, mother, Dorothy L. Vollbrecht, wife, Diana J. Vollbrecht, and sister, Charlene Pittman for 35 years at Vollbrecht Pharmacy. After closing the business in 1999, he went to Eden Hill, where he was the Pharmacist in Charge until his retirement in 2021. Russell was active in his community as a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Elks Lodge, NB Jaycees, Knight of Columbus, Sophienburg Museum, Wurstfest (Opa Emeritus), and President of the Downtown Association in the 1970’s. Russell was a member of the Solms Bowling Club and Mission Valley Bowling Club. He served as the president of the Solms Bowling Club in 1985, and was a member of several trophy teams. He enjoyed hunting, golf, 9 pin bowling, SKAT (German card game) and working on old cars. He had a standing golf date every Wednesday afternoon for over 50 years with a group of friends. He also loved being able to share his love of golf with his sons David and John, along with his grandsons, Owen and Ridge. They played together each year in the Father’s Day tournament held at Landa Park Golf Course.
Russell was preceded in death by his parents, Louis C. Vollbrecht, Dorothy L. (Plumeyer) Vollbrecht, brother in law, Tim Pittman, sister in law, Joselyn Wolter, parents in law, Hilmar and Norma (Goebel) Schwab, and brother in law, James Schwab.
Russell is survived by his wife of 59 years, Diana J. Vollbrecht, daughter, Stephanie Acker and husband Chris, son, David Vollbrecht and wife Yvette, son, John Vollbrecht, sister, Charlene Pittman, niece, Angela Jordan and Husband Matt, niece, Laura Pittman, and Cousin Jeffrey Reinhard. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren; Madison (Acker) Hogue and husband Sam, Jillian and Owen Vollbrecht, Kinsey and Ridge Vollbrecht, and numerous other family members that were dear to him.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 6:00 P.M. and a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home located at 189 N. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. in the Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests with gratitude, that donations be made to the Sophienburg
Museum, Hope Hospice, or charity of one’s choice.
