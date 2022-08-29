On the morning of August 12, 2022, Ruby “Jo” Free passed away peacefully of natural causes. Jo was attended and comforted by family members as she went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Jo was 87 years old.
Jo was born in Lorena, Texas on February 8, 1935. She was the fourth of five children, the third daughter of Myrtle and Eugene Norwood. She spent her formative years in Fayetteville, Texas where she professed faith in Jesus, and was baptized. Jo graduated from Fayetteville High School and began her college years at the University of Corpus Christi. She was the first of her family to attend college. She earned a degree in Education while working multiple jobs to pay for tuition. At UCC, she met and later married Richard Dean Free, Sr. Jo and Richard were married on June 7, 1958 and remained passionately devoted to one another for 47 years until Richard passed away, with Jo at his bedside, on March 6, 2006.
Richard and Jo began teaching in Odessa, Texas, but moved to New Braunfels to continue their careers in 1961. They remained in New Braunfels the rest of their lives. They were faithful members of the First Baptist Church, and later became founding members of Oakwood Baptist Church. Richard’s and Jo’s faith in Jesus was very important. They raised all three children in the Church, and watched joyfully as all three accepted Christ and were baptized.
Jo put her teaching career to the side for a few years to raise her three children. In her always unselfish way, she put advancement on hold to nurture her children. Once her children became older, Jo resumed teaching. She served as a Special Education Diagnostician for the Comal Independent School District and later served as its Special Education Coordinator. She loved her school children and was a strong voice and advocate for all children in the Special Education community. Jo served in education for 33 years until her retirement in 1990.
Jo was a loving, devoted mother. She sang, played games and read constantly to her children. One of her favorite songs to recite to her children and grandchildren was “The Wise Old Owl,” so much so, that she became the Wise Old Owl to her grandchildren.
Jo’s interests were wide-ranging. She loved the Arts, especially music. Jo loved to sing. She sang constantly with her beautiful alto voice to both children and grandchildren. Jo was also an avid runner and cyclist. She loved being active. If she wasn’t jogging or cycling, she was at the fitness center in a spinning class. Even after suffering a debilitating stroke that took her ability to speak, and paralyzed her right side, Jo refused to give in or slow down. She went on several cruises, attended multiple family reunions, and even sang karaoke. Jo lived and loved life to the fullest until her final race came to conclusion on August 12, 2022.
Ruby Jo Free was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Dean Free, Sr., parents Myrtle and Eugene Norwood, sister Cynthia Ann Norman, sister Martha Jean Cox, brother Budd A. Norwood, brother George Bently Norwood, and great granddaughter Brayleigh Jane Free.
Jo is survived by her son, Richard Dean Free and wife Stacy, son John Denison Free and wife Darla, and daughter Nancy Mazy and husband Jeff. She leaves behind nine grandchildren - Kristen, Richard, John, Taylor, Jacob, Samuel, Rylee, Austin, and Travis, as well as three great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Hope Hospice Care for their attention to our mother. We especially would like to thank Kelly Atkinson, for tender care. Phyllis, for continued prayers. Jennifer, for constant support. Thank you also to the aides: Priscilla, Bella, Relly, and Terasita, who provided constant care.
A Memorial Service will be held at Oakwood Baptist Church on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Hope Hospice of New Braunfels, Texas.
“Weeping may tarry for the night, but joy comes in the morning.” – Psalm 30:5
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com for the Free family.
Commented