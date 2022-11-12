Ruben Passed away on November 5th, 2022 surrounded by his loved ones. He was a loving father, dedicated mechanic, and motorcycle enthusiast who spent the last of his days traveling and fishing on an old 17ft Montauk chasing sunsets with his beloved son Brad.
Ruben is survived by Brad Candelario (only son)
He will be missed dearly by countless friends and family as well as the entire community of Canyon Lake.
Services will be held Nov. 16th,2022 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in Canyon Lake TX from 5pm-8pm