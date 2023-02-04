Ruben C. Alvarez passed away on December 24, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Ruben was born on Saturday, November 16, 1950, to Eva and Tomas F. Alvarez in Texas. Ruben is a veteran of the Vietnam War he served honorably in the Army. He was active in his local Veterans of Foreign War. He would visit Texas regularly, but he dearly loved New Mexico where he built a home and lived until his death. Ruben found peace and many friends living in Albuquerque, and he enjoyed the outdoor life while living in Candy Kitchen, New Mexico.
He was preceded in death by his father Tomas F. Alvarez, his sister Angelita Alvarez and his brother-in-law Agapito Cruz. He is survived by his two sons Tyson Alvarez and Zachery Alvarez, his mother Eva C. Alvarez, his brother Thomas Alvarez, sisters Juanita Cruz, Gloria and John Luciano, Irma and Jorge Aleman, Cynthia and Terence Carter, Anna Alvarez and Aaron Scanlon, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and loved ones.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Comal County Fairgrounds from 6:00 to 9:00pm. A military funeral will be held in Angel Fire, New Mexico where Ruben will be laid to rest in the land that he loved.