Roselyn “Rosie” N. Nemec

Roselyn N. Nemec, 84, joined our Lord and Savior on June 1, 2023. We know she was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus and is now at eternal peace. Heaven has indeed gained an angel.
She was born to George and Mary Nichols on March 19, 1939 in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Growing up in Corpus Christi, TX, she graduated from Sundeen High School in Corpus Christi. In her younger years she loved barrel racing and riding her horse Peanuts.
She is survived by her four children: sons, Steve Nemec, Glenn Nemec (Paula), Kevin Nemec (Stephanie) and daughter Linda Nemec; eight grandchildren, Steve Nemec, Zachary Nemec, Levi Nemec, Drew Nemec, Cole Nemec, Haley Nemec, Chance Hennig and Trace Hennig; sister Ann Nichols Palacino (Frank) and In-laws, Bernadette Haecker, Robert and Cindy Nemec, Barbara Nemec and Donna Nemec.
Rosie was an avid gardener, animal lover and absolutely loved the outdoors and riding around on her John Deere tractor. She was solar powered, as she always said, and enjoyed being outdoors. She loved her church and her God and lived and served God to the fullest.
We find comfort that she is healed.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be given to the Gabriel Project through Sts. Peter and Paul Church.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 6:00 PM (with a Rosary following at 6:00 PM) on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM (with a visitation one hour prior) on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in New Braunfels, Texas. Entombment to follow at Sts. Peter & Paul Garden Mausoleum. A Reception will follow from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Timothy 4:7 “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith”
John 14:2 “And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself, that where I am you may be also”
