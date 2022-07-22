The “Voice of the Unicorns” and local radio aired his final earthly broadcast on July 16, 2022, shortly before answering God’s call to join Him in heaven.
Ronald “Ron” Joseph Friesenhahn was born to Herman and Evelyn (Goerke) Friesenhahn in New Braunfels, Texas, on March 16, 1955, and passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the age of 67.
Ron was a polio survivor, having contracted the disease at 3½ months of age. He never saw polio as being an impediment to accomplishing his goals and dreams in life, and whenever he was told he could not do something, he was sure to prove them wrong. Ron graduated from Canyon High School in 1973, and obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree from Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas, in December of 1977. Ron attended the University of Houston Law School and obtained his J.D. in 1981. Ron began practicing law in New Braunfels in 1982 with the Bock & Boyer law firm. The name later changed to Bock, Davis & Friesenhahn. Eventually, Ron decided to become a solo practitioner concentrating in the wills and estates area of the law.
In addition to his law practice, Ron also worked at KGNB-KNBT for over 40 years. He became the voice of the New Braunfels Unicorns and hosted various gardening shows, the “To Your Health” program, and a real estate program. When the pandemic prevented him from continuing his in-person play-by-play broadcasts of the football games Ron did an end around by producing the coaches’ report from his home. He also continued taping the gardening show and the “To Your Health” program from his home.
Ron devoted his life to helping others and giving of himself. In addition to the many hours of pro bono legal work he gave to those in need, he also served on many committees, boards, and service groups in New Braunfels including the Safe City Commission, the McKenna Memorial Hospital board, and the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic School Charitable Trust. Among his vast list of accomplishments is being named one of the New Braunfels Herald Zeitung’s Unsung Heroes in 1995, receiving the Silver Unicorn award in 2001, and receiving the 2010 Chamber of Commerce Besserung Award (also known as the community betterment award and referred to as the Outstanding Citizen Award for New Braunfels). Perhaps his high school faculty knew early on of his unwavering dedication and commitment to helping others by choosing him as the recipient of the Joe Wayne Halm Memorial Award for having “done his best without reservation with the talents he possesses to accept responsibility without hesitation and given his all.” There is no doubt Ron gave his all until the end.
He is preceded in death by his father, Herman Friesenhahn; and brother, Johnny Friesenhahn. He is survived by his mother, Evelyn Friesenhahn; brother, Leroy Friesenhahn (Michelle); sister, Gloria Christmas (Robert); and sister-in-law, Karen Friesenhahn. Ron is also survived by his niece, Carrie Johnston (Kevin); nephews, Jason Friesenhahn (Vivian), Justin Friesenhahn (Brittnie), and Chandler Friesenhahn (fiancée Gisselle); great-niece, Molly Johnston; and great-nephews, Cole, Max, and Trent Johnston; and Kaleb, Paxten, and Dillon Friesenhahn, as well as many close cousins in the Friesenhahn and Goerke families and numerous friends, clients, and colleagues.
A visitation for Ron will be held Sunday, July 24, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. The Funeral Mass will occur Monday, July 25, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 386 N Castell Ave, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. Burial will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, 2951 TX Hwy 46, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School Charitable Trust Fund or to a charity of one’s choice.
