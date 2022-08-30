Ronald Eugene Podojil passed away early the morning of August 28, 2022. Ron was born on September 14, 1950 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to Lawrence Robert Podojil and Evelyn Anastasia (Lomand) Podojil.
Ron graduated from Ledyard High School, class of 1968. After graduation he attended the University of Connecticut. In 1969 Ron won the lottery for the draft. He joined the Air Force in hopes to avoid going to Vietnam. He served in Vietnam from 1970 – 1971.
Ron graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1977. He completed Physician Assistant school in 1976 and became the first PA at Dyess Air Force Base to receive his commission into the Biomedical Service Corp. Ron also received a MS degree in Clinical Counseling. He retired from the Air Force at the rank of Captain after 20 years of service to his country.
Ron first met his wife Sharon after being pen pals the year he was in Vietnam and fell in love. Time was not right for the two of them. Thirteen years later they met again and were married. Ron and Sharon were married in 1985 and celebrated 37 years of marriage this past March.
Ron’s life revolved around his family, and was always there for them. He became a Stephen Minister at Peace Lutheran Church to help others going through tough times.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Podojil; children Ronald (Brianna) Podojil, Kelly (Bryant) Ross, Edward (Colleen) Podojil, Andrew (Michaela) Podojil; Pasquale, Jason (Courtney), Michael and James Cusello. He loved his grandchildren so much, his wish was to see them all graduate High School. Grandchildren; Zoe, Sophia, Seth, and Eve Podojil; Milla and Warren Ross, Brianna, Kylie, Jordyn, Madison, Owen, Gracie, and Averie Cusello. He is also survived by his brothers, Lawrence (Connie) Podojil, Paul (Ginger) Podojil, and Michael (Rhonda) Podojil, sister Nancy (Jim) Schleser; and several nieces and nephews.
The family requests in lieu of flowers to donate to help find a cure for Glioblastoma.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 5-8pm at Zoeller Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas. Funeral Service will be Friday, September 2, 2022 at 10 am at Peace Lutheran Church in New Braunfels, Texas.
