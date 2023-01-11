Ron Taylor

“THE RONOVATOR” has moved on to his ultimate design challenge and is working for the most famous client ever. I hope they see eye-to-eye. I’m sure the clouds aren’t quite the correct shade of white yet, nor the pearly gates pearly enough.
You may soon notice the sunsets have just a touch more color and the sky is a bluer blue.
Ron leaves behind his husband Mark Ziobro, a sister Dr. Barbara Taylor, brother, Larry Taylor and mother Patricia Taylor. More than that he leaves behind a legion of good strong friends here in Canyon Lake and New Braunfels, including his closest friend Patty Gibbs. Ron himself was amazed that he enjoyed Canyon Lake so much after he moved here. The rivers, lake , live music scene and dancing were his passions. Everywhere he lived he quickly grew a strong base of friends, no one was a stranger. His magnetic, charming, outrageous personality drew everyone in. And no one could miss him in those shirts!
Ron was born in Boston, MA and moved frequently with his military family. He spent most of his youth in El Paso and still has devoted friends there. He then moved to Houston and began his Interior Design career. This is when he became “THE RONOVATOR.” He had clients from all walks of life, most of whom developed into close friends. His long time friend and mentor in Houston was Bob Mathes. The two supported each other strongly through the years.
Ron’s mark will be left in the rooms, homes and buildings his design talents crafted but more deeply in the hearts of his friends.