Roger Louis Reininger, age 92, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Roger was born in New Braunfels, Texas on August 6, 1930 to Alois and Wilhemina Reininger.
Roger had such a great love and respect for his family, and his hometown of New Braunfels. He was proud to tell people the history of his family, how they came from Germany to New Braunfels in the 1850’s. He enjoyed telling everyone of the Reininger Cabin that is on the grounds of the Texas Handmade Furniture Museum. He attended St. Peter & Paul Catholic School and New Braunfels High School. He graduated and was given a full Football scholarship to the University of Houston but declined it to stay home and help his parents. He joined the Texas Army National Guard in 1947 and served for 9 years. He was very proud to have served. He met and married Gladys Werner in 1954 They were married for 59 years. He started working for New Braunfels National Bank 1949 and stayed with the bank through a couple name changes until 1993 when he retired. He loved working for the bank. He knew everyone that came in and always greeted them with his beautiful smile. Roger served on the New Braunfels Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He recalled several stories of the floods in New Braunfels and how the volunteers and firemen were out looking around the community for people stranded by the rushing water. He also volunteered with the New Braunfels Red Cross and served on the board. Roger loved serving his community in so many ways. Roger volunteered with the New Braunfels Little League Association. He coached the boys little league teams and also umpired games for many years. He was also active in The Boy Scouts of America where he volunteered as a Scout leader. He would take the boys out to fish and camp out on River Road. He was also a Life member of the Elks Lodge #2279. Roger was a member of the New Braunfels Fair Association. He once served as the Board President and was still a member at the time of this death. Rogers most loved organization ever was the Wurstfest. He loved everything about the Wurstfest. He would attend all 12 days. Roger loved the music, dancing, the friendships, bands, food and especially loved his beer! He became a Opa in 1971, Grossa Opa 1982 and Opa Emeritus 1987.
Roger is survived by 7 nieces and nephews that loved him dearly. Logan Reininger and wife Helen, Rollyn Yost and Husband Bill, Denise Kent, Jacque Gerth and husband Keith, Stacie Simons, Russ Werner and Ron Werner. Roger also has many great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents Alois Reininger and Wilhemina Notowny, brother Randolph Reininger, sister Virginia Preiss, Leland Preiss, nephews Dwayne Kent and Sam Simons.
A holy rosary for Roger will be held Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 9:00 AM at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A holy mass will occur Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 386 N Castell Ave, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A committal service w/ army honors will occur Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 11:30 AM at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, 2951 TX Hwy 46, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
Donations can be made to Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 386 N Castell Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130.
