Roberta Dale Elliott

The stage lights in heaven got a little brighter when Roberta Elliott passed away on October 30, 2022, at the age of 67. Rob, as she was affectionately called, dedicated her entire adult life to Circle Arts Theatre, which was founded by her mother, Elizabeth Elliott, in 1968. There wasn’t a single job or aspect of running a theatre that Rob didn’t accomplish over the last 54 years, including serving as the theatre’s Executive Director since 2008.
Of all the hats Rob wore both on stage and off, in her heart she was a “techie.” She loved to “dazzle the dark” with lights and sound effects that enhanced the quality of each production. Despite all the achievements and awards she was honored with throughout her lifetime, Rob’s pride and joy was the Inner Circle -- a youth repertory company Rob founded in 1978, which tours educational plays to schools in the tri-county area. The Inner Circle provides theatre training and, more importantly, an inclusive and safe space for the teenaged company members to explore the arts and discover themselves as unique individuals. Rob also founded the Fantasy Factory, now K.I.D.s, which allows elementary school children to learn to express themselves on stage. Being taught by Rob was a life-affirming experience for thousands of students (of all ages) over her 40+ years of teaching.
Rob was a prolific writer. Her works included books, fan-fiction, poetry and plays of all kinds. She wrote mainstage productions, one-act plays, melodramas and countless children’s plays performed by the Inner Circle that delighted students at area schools.
Rob held degrees in Theatre and Comparative Religions from Trinity University. Her religious studies led her to a very simple and zen life philosophy. Her joys included her beloved cats, good books, all things Star Trek and lots of Diet Dr. Pepper. Rob lived her entire life overcoming the physical effects of childhood polio, but it never stopped her from embracing life with an open mind and an open heart.
Rob was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Elliott and her sister, Lynne Marie Elliott. She is survived by two uncles in Danbury, Connecticut, Charles Ducibella and John Ducibella, and several cousins. She is also survived by a cherished “chosen” family that will never forget her legacy of love.
A public visitation and viewing for Rob will be held Tuesday, November 8, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St., New Braunfels, TX 78130. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Donations to the Roberta Elliott Memorial Scholarship can be made online at www.circleartstheatre.org or mailed to the scholarship in care of Circle Arts Theatre at 124 Elizabeth St., New Braunfels, TX 78130.