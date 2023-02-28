October 3, 1950 ~ February 25, 2023
Robert Oscar Hahn, 72, of Bulverde, Texas, passed away on February 25, 2023, peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones after a lengthy battle of cancer.
Robert was born on October 3, 1950 in New Braunfels, Texas to Oscar Alvin Hahn and Bernice Kraft Hahn. He grew up in New Braunfels and graduated from Canyon High School in 1969. He attended Southwest Texas Junior College in Uvalde, Texas, and graduated in 1971 with an Associate Degree in Science. During high school years, he played in the high school band including the Stage and German bands and many years showed hogs in local and state fairs. He married Dale Georg Hahn of Bulverde on June 26, 1976. They met at the Bulverde Community Center at a wedding reception. They resided in New Braunfels, and he began working for GBRA and continued until 1977 as chief operator of Rural Utilities in the Seguin, Luling, Victoria and Port Lavaca area. In May 1977, he started a career at Phillips 66 Sweeny Refinery for the next thirty years and retired as Stillman in August 2007. His nickname at Phillips was “Whooppee”. In 2013, he moved from Sweeny back to the Hill Country at the family ranch of Dale as he was passionate about property roots in Comal County. Robert loved the outdoors especially hunting and fishing, reading, listening to music especially Christmas music as that was his favorite time of year. He had a passion for storytelling, which he probably inherited from his Dad, and was not afraid to speak his mind. He loved all animals and enjoyed feeding and watching his birds these last few years under the patio. He tinkered with gardening but did not get those skills from his Dad, but tried his best. In 1987 Dale and Robert were blessed with the joy of their life, Baron. Robert was the best kind of Dad, the one who was happy and active in all school functions, and showed his son how to enjoy, respect and appreciate life. Then grandchildren arrived and that joy and love ignited again as he spent as much time as possible playing, storytelling, and attending their various activities. Most of all he was the best husband, father and “Pops”.
Robert is survived by his wife of 47 years, Dale Georg Hahn; son, Baron Hahn (Megan Granzin); and grandchildren, Carson, Audrey and Oliver Hahn and Hayden Granzin; sister-in-law, Shirley Baker; brothers-in-law, Charles Georg (Judy), Bobby Georg (Jeanne); and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be held at Ebensberger Fisher Funeral Home, Boerne, Texas, on Thursday, March 2, 2023, from 6 – 8 pm with service on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 10 am. After service, there will be a private burial at the Boerne Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to:
Cross Lutheran Church-School
2171 E. Common St.
New Braunfels, Texas 78130