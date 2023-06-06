Robert Lynn “Robo” Morris, 52, of Canyon Lake, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on May 30, 2023 in New Braunfels, Texas. He was born August 22, 1970, in Seoul, Korea to Richard Morris and Chong Suk Kim Morris.
Robert received a B.S. in Science & Information Technology from W.G.U. and received countless certifications through his 30 year career including the MCSA, CISSP. His career completed with the Department of Defense – DHA.
He loved music and playing guitars of all shapes and sizes. He was talented in the kitchen and loved to cook particularly Korean food for his children.
He is survived by Tina M Morris, wife of 19 years, daughter, Madeleine P. Morris; sons, Ian M. Morris and Nathaniel R. Morris; parents, Richard P. Morris and Chong Suk Kim Morris of Spring, Texas., brother, Nathan A. Morris of Austin, Texas, sister, Stacey A. Shaffer of Magnolia, Texas, Corey Johnson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Service of Remeberence will be held on Saturday, June 10th 2023 at 3:00 P.M. at Deoppenschmidt Funeral Home at Canyon Lake in Sattler, Texas.
The family asks memorials be made to projectsemicolon.com/give.
