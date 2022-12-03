Robert Lee “Bob” Garrott, 71, of New Braunfels, TX, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in San Antonio. Born on June 16, 1951 in New Braunfels, he was the son of Guy W. Garrott, Sr. and Olivia Nettie (Penshorn) Garrott, who predeceased him.
Robert graduated from Southwest Texas State University with a Bachelors in Industrial Technology in 1976. He was a professional drummer and executive in the computer industry which included Gateway 2000, Dell, Compaq and many others. Bob was a strong Christian and member of New Braunfels Church of the Nazarene.
Robert is survived by his siblings, Guy William (Bill) Garrott, Jr. and his wife Beverly, Michael K. Garrott, Sr. and his wife Barbara, Pamela Sue (Garrott) Timmermann and her husband Gerald all of New Braunfels. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Lux Funeral Home with a funeral procession going to Comal Cemetery following the services. Pallbearers will be G.W. Garrott, Michael K. Garrott, Jr., Nicholas Timmermann, Bradley Timmermann, Jacob Timmermann, and Brian Timmermann. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.