May 11, 1939 ~ June 28, 2022
Robert L. Flint was born to Joseph Benjamin & Katie Emma (Johns) Flint on May 11, 1939 in Austin, Texas. He passed from this life on June 28, 2022 in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 83.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Sue Butler, J.B. Flint, Wanda Snow and Barbara Ramsey.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sheryl K. Flint of New Braunfels; sons, Randy Flint (Kristen) and Rodney Flint (Lori), all of New Braunfels, Robert Flint (Laura) of Spring Branch and Roger Flint (Windy) of Dallas; ten grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brother, Floyd Earl Flint (Joyce) of Center point and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, additional relatives and dear friends.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in Canyon Lake. An additional Visitation will also be held from 10:00 AM until Noon on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 also at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in Canyon Lake. A Graveside Service & Interment will be held later that afternoon at 1:00 PM at Hill Country Memorial Gardens in New Braunfels, Texas.
