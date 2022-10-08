Robert John Jackson

Robert John Jackson, 64 Young, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed on September 1st. Bob (family members called him Rob when growing up so as not to be confused with his dad) was born November 25, 1957 in Lexington, Kentucky. Bob was an avid sports and NASCAR fan, and always had a huge smile and a quick-witted comment when meeting someone. He particularly liked the fact that his birthday would occasionally fall on Turkey Day, which meant more food and more people to help him celebrate. Bob lived in quite a few states growing up as a military dependent, and most recently lived in California and Colorado before moving to Texas. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Jan, his son, Ansley, his sister, Vickie, and his brother, Jim and their families. We will miss Bob deeply. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.

