Robert H. Saulle was born on September 3rd, 1939, to William and Elizabeth Harder in Bridgeport, Connecticut. He was raised on Long Island, New York by his parents Elizabeth and Salvatore Saulle. Bob joined the Air Force in 1961 which led him to New Braunfels, Texas where he met his wife Shirley at Landa Park.
Bob was a successful businessman and never met a stranger. He will be missed deeply by his family and friends.
He is survived by his son Scott Saulle and wife Cheryl; daughter Holly Allen and husband Scott: his grandchildren Dustin Saulle, Lonnie and Kayla Overturf and Zachary Overturf; great grandchildren Brandon, Kimmy and Hayes Overturf; sister Beverly and Buddy Giordano; brother Bill and Judy Saulle; sister Susie and Bob Maddestra; brother Pal and Karen Saulle; sister-in-law Pat Ornas along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Bob was proceeded in death by his wife of 58 years, Shirley Jean Saulle; parents William Harder, Salvatore and Elizabeth Saulle, brother-in-law Gerry Ornas and nephew Stephen Ornas.
Bob passed away unexpectedly on March 2nd, 2023. There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, April 30th, 2:30pm at Watering Hole Saloon, 1390 McQueeney Rd, New Braunfels, Texas. Please join us in sharing the wonderful memories of both Bob & Shirley at this time.