Robert Eugene Fikac was born to Danny Joseph Fikac and Krissa Louise Procknow Fikac in Houston, Texas, on January 24, 1981.
He grew up in New Braunfels, where he was cherished by, and devoted to, his grandparents. He had a strong bond with his great-grandmother, Julia Kresta. They celebrated their birthdays together, since she was born on January 23, 1902, and their relationship helped inspire his interest in family history.
Family traditions delighted Robert. He loved the memory of his Grandmom, Lillian Fikac, making a Rice Krispies “cake” every year for his birthday, a treat he enjoyed into adulthood. He joked about the family birthday photos, taken year after year in front of the same window at the dining room table. As a child, he went to Mass every Sunday with his Poe-Poe, Leonard Fikac. He waited in the back pew while Poe-Poe finished ushering, and then joined him for a doughnut and orange juice at the church.
Family remained important to Robert throughout his life. He looked up to his big brother and adored his little sister. He loved them both so much. As a young man, he helped care for his Grandfather Procknow, and they enjoyed having a meal at Applebee’s (his grandfather’s favorite restaurant). He always looked forward to the shopping sprees on Saturday to San Antonio with his Grandma Procknow and his mom. Robert always knew he would be coming back with something special. He brightened difficult days for his Grandmom by calling her after Poe-Poe passed. He was devoted to his mother. He had hoped to go to the Czech Republic with his father one day, since they both shared a love of Czech tradition. He had a loving relationship with his aunts, uncles and cousins.
Robert was a warm, loving, steadfast friend and mentor. He was also the best dog dad to Harley. Robert could show a bold manner, especially when talking about his days in law enforcement, but he also had extraordinary compassion for those experiencing a difficult time. A devout Catholic, he not only studied his religion, he lived his faith. His humor was exceptional and flashed through to the very end of his life. Loved ones surrounded him as he passed on October 10, 2022.
Robert’s work with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Department was an important part of his life. He was proud to be a public servant, and he made and kept many friends in law enforcement. He also worked in other fields and always maintained a strong interest in the law and politics. He graduated from New Braunfels High School and studied criminal justice at San Antonio College.
Robert was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edith & Lyle Procknow and Lillian & Leonard Fikac. He is survived by his mother, Krissa; father, Danny Fikac; stepmother, Suzanne Fikac; brother Danny Jr. Fikac, Danny Jr.’s fiancée, Terri Boyer-Parsons; sister, Emily Fikac; his best friend, Tommy Robertson; and his aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 20th @ 5:00 pm, with rosary at 6:00 pm at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Friday, October 21st @ 10:00 am at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in New Braunfels, TX, followed by the burial at Saints Peter & Paul Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ACT a nonprofit community outreach and support arm of the Deputy Sheriff’s Association of Bexar County, 9200 Broadway, Ste. 106, San Antonio, TX 78217, in memory of Robert Fikac.
