After a years-long battle against congestive heart failure and Alzheimer’s Disease, New Braunfels’ native son, known in boyhood as Bobby Krueger and in adulthood as Robert (Bob) Krueger, passed from this earth peacefully and without pain at home in New Braunfels on April 30, 2022 under the care of Hope Hospice.
Born in New Braunfels, Texas on September 19, 1935, he was 86 years old.
The son of Faye Lydia Leifeste and Arlon Edmund Krueger, Bob was the descendant of a long line of early German settlers in the Texas Hill Country. His maternal grandparents were Sophia Winkel and Christian Leifeste of Mason, Texas. His paternal grandparents were Ida Ebert and Carl Krueger of Marion, Texas.
A New Braunfels High School graduate of 1953, he went on to complete advanced degrees in literature from Southern Methodist University, Duke University, and Oxford University, England.
Before being called to government service, he was a professor, as well as Vice Provost and Dean of the Trinity College of Arts & Sciences, at Duke University for 12 years.
Serving in the U.S. Congress from 1975 to 1979, he later served as U.S. Ambassador at large and Coordinator for Mexican affairs in the Carter Administration from 1979 – 1981, as Texas Railroad Commissioner 1990-1992, as U.S. Senator from Texas 1992-1993, as U. S. Ambassador to Burundi Africa 1994-1996 and, in his final government position, as U.S. Ambassador to Botswana and Special Envoy to the Southern African Development Community from 1996-2000, during the Clinton administration.
Beginning in 1983, Bob was married for 38 years to his devoted helpmate in all things Kathleen Tobin Krueger of San Antonio and Bandera, Texas.
They are immeasurably blessed by their children Mariana Faye Krueger of Austin; Christian Freeman Krueger and wife Marion Lewis Krueger of Austin; Sarah Krueger Robinson and husband Will Robinson of Durham, North Carolina, and baby grandson Brooks Arlon Robinson of Durham, North Carolina.
Bob’s longest best friend was his dear sister Arlene Krueger Seales of New Braunfels, who survives him.
Becoming a father late in life, Bob enjoyed first being an uncle to Arlene’s delightful daughters Pam Seales Mayes (husband Jim Mayes) of Katy, Texas; and the late Terri Seales (late husband Bob Strauser) of Austin.
After a funeral on May 5, 2022 at Oakwood Church in New Braunfels with Pastor Ray Still officiating, Senator Krueger was interred in a private ceremony at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin where his remains lie alongside notable politicians, authors, astronauts, scientists, artists, soldiers, and others whose public service to our state and nation will be always recognized.
To combat the insidious disease of dementia and Alzheimer’s, donations in Bob’s memory may be made to the San Antonio & South Texas Chapter – Alzheimer’s Association, 10223 McAllister Fwy. #100, San Antonio, Texas 78216. www.alz.org
Or to a scholarship fund for New Braunfels High School graduates – The Bob Krueger Public Service Scholarship – via the New Braunfels Community Foundation, 801 W. San Antonio Street, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. www.nbcommunityfoundation.org.
