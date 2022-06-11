Robert “Bob” John Freehauf, USAF-RET, 86, passed away at his home in Fair Oaks Ranch May 31 following a prolonged illness. Bob was born October 23, 1935 in Joliet, IL son of Jacob and Margaret (Kohler) Freehauf. His parents and sister, Mary Ann Messinger, preceded him in death.
Bob attended Plainfield High School prior to a distinguished 20-year career with the USAF and a legendary life of bowling. He was a proud member of the last undefeated Plainfield Wildcats football team (1953) that are enshrined in the school’s sports Hall of Fame as well as San Antonio Bowler Hall of Fame with numerous accolades noted at the USBA Hall of Fame.
Bob is survived by his wife, Helen, and sister Evelyn Houlne of North Aurora, IL of as well as four children Robert (Dana) of Cibolo; Michael (Kimberly) of Hondo; Steve (LeAnn) of Zanesfield, OH; and Teresa (John) Freehauf-Rodriguez of Converse. Also, “Pops” was dearly loved by three stepsons, Rick (Alma) of San Antonio; Scott (Leigh) of Ponchatoule, LA; and David (Jeanne) of Abita Springs, LA. In addition, “Pappy” will be missed by 21 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his previous wife, Josephine, with whom he remained friends until her passing in 2004.
During his career in the Air Force, he received two Medals of Commendation awarded during the Vietnam War. He represented his branch and country in numerous athletic competitions, excelling at bowling. His worldwide recognition during this time lead to his legendary second career in the bowling industry and on the lanes. His laurels are too numerous to list but include 23 Perfect Games (most recent at age of 74); ten 800 Series (also at age 74); Bowler’s Journal and Hoinke Tournaments Champion; two State (AK and TX) and over a hundred Local championships. Bob said his selection to represent the U.S.A. at the World F.I.Q. Championship (1980) and partnering for a rare, unbeatable, Doubles “600” (at age 70) were among his greatest achievements.
Bob was a quiet soul but once you became close, he could be the life of the party with an infectious laugh…but NOT on the lanes! He was all business! In addition to bowling, he was a huge sports fan, especially his beloved Cowboys and Spurs. Pappy loved his family…and ICE CREAM!
Visitation will be June 14 from 4pm to 6pm with Services following at Schaetter Funeral Home 554 Roosevelt Ave, Comfort TX 78013.You will be able to view the service being live streamed at www.fbg.live/schaetters. A Military Burial at Ft. Sam Houston is June 15 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org) and Tunnel to Towers Foundation (T2T.org).
Expressions of sympathy maybe sent to www.schaetter.com
