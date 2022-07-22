Funeral Arrangements have been set for Richard “Rick” Somerville of New Braunfels, TX who passed away Monday, July 18, 2022 at the age of 72.  The Funeral Service will be held Friday, July 29, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at First Protestant Church of New Braunfels. Please visit www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com to read Rick’s full obituary and to sign his online guestbook.