Funeral Arrangements have been set for Richard “Rick” Somerville of New Braunfels, TX who passed away Monday, July 18, 2022 at the age of 72. The Funeral Service will be held Friday, July 29, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at First Protestant Church of New Braunfels. Please visit www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com to read Rick’s full obituary and to sign his online guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- New Braunfels High School girls basketball coach dies after heart attack
- Naval Academy midshipman from New Braunfels dies after fall from Chilean waterfall
- Driver shortage forces bus service cuts to some areas of Comal ISD
- ‘Voice of the Unicorns’ remembered for wit, community contributions
- Eric Keith Shumway
- Man taken to hospital after being run over by his own vehicle
- Joey Rodriguez
- Dwindling Canyon Lake leads to boat ramp closures
- Ronald “Ron” Joseph Friesenhahn
- Comal ISD launches search for district’s next superintendent
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented