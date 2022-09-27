Richard Rheinhardt (Ricky), age 82, passed away at his home on Friday, September 23, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 22, 1940 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Jack and Ruby Rheinhardt.
Ricky was in the printing business for over 40 years. He was co-founder of South Texas Performance Boats. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and boating. He invented a beer can crusher. He was a skilled mechanic and loved working on boats in his garage. Many “Rheinhardt Built” boats can be seen on “Jetboat Thursday” on Canyon Lake.
Ricky was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Audra Flores; brother, Randy Rheinhardt, and sister, Mary Barker. Survivors include his beloved wife of 40 years, Criss Rheinhardt; children, Sondra Morgan, Genie Stone, Trish Lyons; step-children, Mario Riemann, Mark Riemann, and Deborah Consla; grandchildren, Blake, Kristen, Michael, Jordan, Lauren, Nicholas, Katrina, Marla, Richard, Mary-Beth, and Brittany; great-grandchildren, Mehkayla, Mehkenzie, Harlow, Liam, Isabella, Teagan, and Alec. Ricky is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Service to begin at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel in New Braunfels, Texas. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
