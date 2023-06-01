Richard Clarence Norrell, 72, of Canyon Lake, Tx, went to be with the Lord on May 27, 2023. He was born April 9, 1951, in Corpus Christi, TX, to Clarence “Sonny” Luther & Jane Ann Mitchell Norrell. On March 24, 1973 he married Pamela Black. He an inspiring high school mathematics teacher. He counseled at risk students inofficially, having a gentle, beautiful, inspiring side that seemed to touch many people. He had a strong faith in the Lord that allowed him to minister to others in need. He will not be forgotten.
He is survived by his loving wife, Pamela Norrell of Canyon Lake, TX and his brother, Ron Norrell of Corpus Christi, TX.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday June 1, 2023 in the McNeil Cemetery in the McNeil Community with Brother Tom Campbell officiating.
Services under the direction of O’Bannon Funeral Home, 210 S. Laurel, Luling, TX 78648 (830) 875-5713.