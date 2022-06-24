Richard Alfred Kensing

September 10, 1934 ~ June 9, 2022
Richard was born to Alfred and Ida Kensing in Mason, Texas and was the youngest of seven children. Richard left Mason after graduating from High School seeking a college degree. Richard attended many Colleges and Universities to include, Texas Lutheran, Southwest Oklahoma State, University of Texas (Austin) and Texas State University (San Marcos) ultimately earning a Masters Degree in Mathematics. Along the path of his young travels for education and employment, Richard lived in Corpus Christi, TX with sister, Emmy Bessett and while working at the Naval Base he met his beautiful bride, Mary Ruth Stover. Richard and Mary married December 22, 1956 and began their life journey together. Richard found his place in life as a school teacher and started his teaching career in Oklahoma. In 1971, Richard and family moved to New Braunfels, Texas where he taught for many years. Richard left a legacy behind with his fondness of teaching and was well loved by many students throughout his tenure. In addition to teaching, he was also a master wood crafter and enjoyed tinkering on and restoring old Jeeps. Richard also had an interest in Family history and spent many years researching Kensing genealogy.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Mary and his youngest son, Mark. He is survived by his oldest son Tracy Kensing and wife Lisa (of Arlington, TX), son Tim Kensing and wife Kelli (of New Braunfels TX), daughter Kim Linch and husband Kevin (of Longview, TX) as well as 10 Grandchildren and 6 Great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held in Mangum, Oklahoma on July 15, 2022 to bury his remains alongside his wife and son. The Kensing family requests that any donations be made to your favorite charity or the Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch, which Richard was fond of.
