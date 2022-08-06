Rhoda Joanne Haseley Oestreich, 87, passed away on August 1, 2022 in New Braunfels Texas.
Rhoda was born on July 7, 1935 in Ambridge, Pennsylvania to Gladys Johanna (Woldt) and Reverend Leonard Luther Haseley. After graduating from Ambridge High School, Rhoda attended Capital University in Columbus, Ohio and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing in 1957. It was there she met her future husband Charles in a chemistry tutoring lab and they were married by her father in Ambridge, PA on August 24, 1957. As an RN, Rhoda worked in several Ohio hospitals while Charles completed his PhD studies, and their family continued to grow with the births of Martha, Mary and David. In 1969, they relocated to Seguin, Texas when the opportunity arose for Charles to be appointed as Academic Dean and later elected as President of Texas Lutheran College (TLC).
Rhoda continued her career in Seguin as a surgical nurse at Guadalupe Valley Hospital. Realizing her passion was working with children, she soon secured a position with the Seguin Independent School District as an elementary school nurse. Ultimately, Rhoda would oversee all the elementary school nurses in the Seguin ISD. She cared for hundreds of school children over her twenty-two year career. Although she received numerous awards and commendations for her school district service, it was the smiles and hugs from the children which meant the world to her and gave her the most joy.
Rhoda was involved in many community organizations. She served as President of the Seguin Shakespeare Club, Vice President of the Board of Directors for the New Braunfels Children’s Museum, and Vice President of the Board of Directors for the historic Women’s Federation Building in Seguin. She was an active member of the New Braunfels Conservation Society where she enjoyed celebrating her German heritage by manning the Wurstfest pretzel booth for many years. Her festive spirit and contagious laugh brought much happiness to all those who worked and volunteered with her. Additionally, in her role as the President’s wife, Rhoda was responsible for planning and hosting a multitude of events for the TLC community. She excelled at entertaining, and was equally comfortable hosting small dinner parties as well as large receptions in their home. Rhoda and Charles were also active bridge players belonging to numerous groups in the area. These gatherings were a great time to socialize, but for Rhoda, she was “in it to win it”! When it was their turn to host a bridge night, guests would look forward to the variety of delectable desserts Rhoda loved to prepare. Her assortment of tiny pies, tasty cookies, specialty cakes and pecan pralines were thoroughly enjoyed by all. She was a wonderful, gracious hostess.
Rhoda enjoyed traveling with Charles to many domestic and international destinations, and would search for unique nativity scenes from each country they visited. Her collection grew to become an incredible display in their home each Christmas. Family and friends looked forward to seeing these spectacular centerpieces when Rhoda hosted holiday gatherings.
One of Rhoda’s greatest joys was being a grandmother. She actively attended school plays, recitals, baseball games, vocal and band concerts and any event where she could celebrate her grandchildren’s achievements. She always made each grandchild feel special, even preparing their own special food favorites for them when they were at “Grandma’s house”. Rhoda and Charles also enjoyed taking the grandchildren on special destination trips to Ohio, Branson, and New York. Beginning with their births, she relished spending as much time with each them as possible and was very proud as she watched them grow into amazing young adults.
Rhoda is preceded in death by her parents, and brother-in-law, Donald Martin. Rhoda is survived by her husband with whom she shared almost sixty-five years of marriage, Charles Oestreich; children, Martha Oestreich; Mary Cooper (Jill), and David Oestreich (Jo Beth); brother, Luther Haseley (Jeanne); sister, Dorothy Martin; and grandchildren, Jennifer Shira-Moore (Mark), Robert Oestreich (Courtney), Matthew Shira (Jennifer), Andrew Oestreich (Jordan), Amanda Stephens (Eric) and Lindsey Yazbek (Ryan); and great-grandchildren Elizabeth and Theodore, with another expected in Spring 2023.
A memorial service for Rhoda will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of the Abiding Presence on the campus of Texas Lutheran University with Pastor Tim Sternberg of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in New Braunfels officiating. A luncheon reception will follow in the Timmermann Room at Hein Dining Hall on the campus of TLU. A private family graveside service will be held at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Rhoda Haseley Oestreich Scholarship Fund, c/o Texas Lutheran University, Development Office, 1000 West Court Street, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
The family invites you to sign Rhoda’s guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr. Seguin, Texas 78155, (830) 549-5912.
