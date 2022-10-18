Renee Denise Herfurth, age 61, died peacefully in her sleep with her husband by her side, in their home, in New Braunfels, Texas on October 14, 2022.
Renee was born on June 13th, 1961 in England and over the years she enjoyed bowling, the beach & her dogs. Always up for an adventure her smile, her laugh & her lust for life was contagious.
Renee is survived by her husband, Bobby Smith of New Braunfels, TX, 2 daughters, Stephanie Herfurth of New Braunfels, Denise Herfurth of Irving, TX & many, many friends who were lucky enough to love her & call her friend.
Family & friends are invited to celebrate Renee’s life with us Saturday November 5th, 2022 from 2-4 at Solms Bowling Club in New Braunfels, TX.