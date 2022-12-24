Reinhold “Jackie” Kraft, age 89, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.
Jackie was born to R.J. Kraft and Adele Conrads Kraft on September 20, 1933 in New Braunfels, Texas. He attended Freiheit School and graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1950. He married Vida Mae Laidley on March 10, 1956 at First Protestant Church. Jackie loved to bowl, hunt and play cards and dominoes.
Jackie is survived by his loving wife Mae; children, Peggy Meckel & husband David, Greg Kraft & wife Pam, David Kraft & wife Mary; brother, Charles Kraft and wife Barbara; grandchildren Sarah Meckel & fiance Corey Hawkins, Cassie Kraft Tenoria & husband David, Maitlyn Kraft Nissim & husband Oden, Jaycee Kraft, J.D. Kraft and Jay Ray Kraft; great grandchildren, Haley Mabe, Hugh Nissim and Olivia Grace Tenoria.
Jackie is preceded in death by his parents R.J. and Adele, Lorene Kraft and Terry R. Kraft.
Jackie will be placed at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park in a private service. A public memorial service will be held Tuesday December 27, 2022 at 12:00pm a First Protestant Church, 172 W. Coll St, New Braunfels, Texas.
Memorials may be made to First Protestant Church, 172 W. Coll St, New Braunfels, Texas. https://firstprotestant.com/give-online/
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com for the Kraft family.