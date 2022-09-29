Reginald James Hildebrand passed away at his home on September 15, 2022. He was known to all as “Reggie”. He was born May 8, 1962 to Reinold and Irene (Schimcek) Hildebrand. He graduated from Canyon High School. He had numerous jobs in his lifetime, but he was the proudest of his last job being partners with his father in a lawn mower, small engine business, Melvin’s Small Engines.
He is preceded in death by his parents and several aunts and uncles. He is survived by his brother, Larry (Betty) Hildebrand, sister, Kay (Edward) Geffken, and aunts, Helen Voigt, Betty Wriston, Mildred Potter and uncles, Wilbur and Donnie Schimcek. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.
A rosary and memorial service will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home in New Braunfels at 10 AM, Saturday, October 1,2022. The family will receive visitors the morning of the service at 9:30 AM. After the service, Reggie’s ashes will be placed in the mausoleum with his parents at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery in New Braunfels.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice in Reggie’s name.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com for the Hildebrand family.
