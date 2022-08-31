Rebecca Yates passed from this earth on the 25th of August 2022. While she leaves behind her three sons of whom she couldn’t be more proud, six beautiful grandchildren, and the two sweetest great grandchildren, we feel she has been reunited in death with her beloved husband. She will be laid to rest with him in a private ceremony by her children.
