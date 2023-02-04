Rebecca Ruth Soutter, a resident of New Braunfels, passed away at her home on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the age of 79. Born on April 29, 1943 in Knoxville, TN, she was the daughter of the late Roy Garner Human and Inez Lorene McCoy Human.
Rebecca is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Thomas Leslie Soutter; children, Mark William Soutter, Eric Garner Soutter, Leslie Ann Judkins, and Ryan Thomas Soutter; grandchildren, Ethan Archie Allman, Brennan Thomas Allman, Rozamund Elizabeth Soutter, Luke Garner Soutter, Lulan Elizabeth Soutter, Lillie Grace Soutter, Amelia Pearl Soutter, Avery Rebecca Soutter, and Opal Rose Soutter; sisters Sally Ann Bond and Elizabeth Joan Guthridge.
Rebecca graduated from Milligan College in 1965 with a bachelor’s degree in Physical Education followed by four years of teaching in Mullins, SC and Pittsburgh, PA. While teaching in Pittsburgh she met and married Thomas. They married at Highland Baptist Church in Knoxville TN on July 6, 1968. Thomas’ employment relocated the couple to Chicago IL; Groton MA; and subsequently to San Antonio, TX in 1980. They ultimately settled in their New Braunfels home in the summer of 2003.
Rebecca’s greatest accomplishment was in creating and maintaining a loving and enduring family where her children were frequently coming home to spend time with her. She was strong in spirit and faith, spoke true with God, and emanated His word through action. Rebecca was impassioned and awed by the natural beauty of the world which she cultured through her oft complimented iris garden. You could be sure to find her outside maintaining her yard on beautiful days.
Rebecca was a very active member of the Canyon Lake Alpha Tau Eta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi.
A memorial service will be held at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM.