Raymonde “Frenchie” Sawyer

Raymonde Jeanne Sawyer, 79, devoted mother and grandmother, our “Memere”, passed away Tuesday, November 28, 2022 at Northeast Methodist Hospital. She was born 2 August 1943 in France to Jean-Baptiste Jacob and Raymonde Anna Glee. Raymonde married Alan Sawyer on 11 January 1965. They were blessed with two children: Tom and Vickie. When her children were young, she worked as a school crossing guard and was a seamstress for local military families. Later Raymonde or “Frenchie” (as she was known by her friends), became an antique dealer and had a booth, in New Braunfels, Live Oak, and at Busey’s flea market. Though, her passion remained family and the Lord.
Raymonde “Frenchie” “Memere” Sawyer is survived by her husband-Alan Sawyer, her son -Tom Sawyer, her daughter-Vickie Trevino and her three grandchildren: Joshua, Amanda, and Aden.
The family will have a private memorial at Colonial Funeral Home in Universal City. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association of America.