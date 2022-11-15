Raymond Joseph Giesick, age 74, went to be with our Lord on October 31, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, November 21, 2022 at the Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home Chapel in New Braunfels, Texas. To sign the guestbook and to view the full obituary please go to the Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home Website at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com
