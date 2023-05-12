Raymond Burress Lemmons Jr. was born October 8, 1936, in Spartanburg, South Carolina to Elma Hughes Lemmons and Raymond B. Lemmons Sr. He left this world on May 8, 2023, at 86 years old.
Ray is preceded in death by both of his parents; brother, Kenneth Lemmons, and beloved wife of 42 years Betty Lemmons. I guess he couldn’t bear to be stuck with just his kids, he passed just 85 short days after the love of his life. Survivors include brother, Jerry Lemmons; sister, MaryAnn Jeffers (Joe); children, Ronnie Lemmons (Beverly), Theresa Lemmons, Megan Rider (Corey) and Laura McKinney (Brian). Grandchildren: Cody Lemmons, Dillon and Melissa Kite, Hailey and Ryley Lemmons, Charlie Rider, Collin, Trenton, and Braelee McKinney.
Ray enlisted in the USAF in 1954 and proudly served for 20+ years and continued with civilian duties at Kelly AFB until 2004. Ray loved his San Antonio Spurs and football, but softball was his passion. He taught several young student athletes fast pitch lessons for many years.
Ray lived a long and amazing life. He will be deeply missed, along with his famous saying “Do you read lips?” but we know he is happy waltzing in Heaven with his “Toots”.
A visitation for Raymond will be held Friday, May 19, 2023 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130, followed by a funeral service at 3:00 PM.