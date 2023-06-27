It is with great sadness that the family of Raymond A Bartram announces his sudden passing on June 22, 2023 at the age of 77.
His love of life did not come to an end with his death here on earth. He was surrounded by his loved ones, who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.
Graduating from New Braunfels High School, he earned his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Texas in Austin and his MBA from SMU. He started his longtime banking career in the Trust Department at Broadway National Bank in San Antonio. Moving back to New Braunfels, he took the position of Executive Vice President-Trust and Investment Officer at the First National Bank. This position spanned three bank name changes. . . from First National Bank to Texas Commerce Bank to JP Morgan-Chase.
Upon retiring from the position he remained on as an Advisory Director.
He was an active community leader receiving numerous honors, awards and recognitions and was a member of the Rotary Club. After retirement from the bank, his next project was a joint venture to develop the condos known as Camp Warnecke Estates on Garden Street and establish the property management company. Then, in his spare time, he took up ranching. He registered in the Selective Service System in September of 1963 and served in the Texas Army National Guard, Bravo Battery, 4th Battalion, 133rd Field Artillery Unit.
He is preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Lucy (Schleyer) Bartram and is survived by his wife Carole; his son John and his wife Ashley and daughters Gaines and Lucy; his daughter Lezlee and her husband Shawn Jurica and daughters Porter and Keefer.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11 AM on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home with a reception immediately following the service at the First Protestant Church on the corner of Seguin and Coll Street. Family visitation will start at 10 AM.
Donations may be made to the First Protestant Church, 172 West Coll Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130 or Hope Hospice, 611 North Walnut Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130.
