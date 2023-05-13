Raul C. Cantu, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away peacefully on May 9, 2023, at home surrounded by his family. He was born on August 11, 1949 to Roberto Hernandez Cantu and Lucinda Cruz in New Braunfels, TX. He is preceded in death by his father Roberto Hernandez Cantu, mother, Lucinda Cruz Cantu, son John Paul, brothers, Armando, Robert Jr, Hector and sister Mary Helen.
Raul, affectionately known as “Rolo’’ spent 28 years supporting the New Braunfels Independent School District grounds and sporting venues. He watched his sons and family members participate on the fields he took great pride in preparing and was an avid Unicorn fan.
Rolo was smart and witty making sure everyone had a great time and always willing to entertain in any environment. Game day for any sporting event especially the Dallas Cowboys was always an open invitation for family and friends to come BBQ or simply hang out for stories.
His curiosity and thirst for knowledge were evident as he could speak to anyone on any range of topics. His ingenuity was always utilized as family and friends relied on his expertise (and access to special tools) for a wide range of projects. Although his patience was short, he would push through to get the job done from home renovations, to landscaping, or car engine work.
After retirement he mostly enjoyed relaxing in his backyard man cave enjoying a cold one watching sports. On occasion a quick family vacation to the coast or heading to Winstar or Kickapoo Casino was always a good time.
Raul is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Mary Esther (Leos) Cantu, their daughter, JoAnn Cantu, and sons, Orlando Cantu; Edward his wife Mavis, their children Sean (Great grandson Kaemon), Jasmine, Mikayla and Erin; Raul, Jr., his wife Angie, their children Jaren, Aubrey, Caleb and Corey. His brothers, Arturo Cantu; Ricardo Cantu, and sisters, Hortense Torres; Mary E Martinez; Clara Aleman; plus, numerous nephews and nieces.
Special thanks to all the staff at Hope Hospice for their care and dedication.
Raul was loved and adored by many and will be greatly missed.
All services will take place Monday, May 15, 2023 at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 415 S. Bus 35, New Braunfels TX 78130. A Public visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 6:30pm, with a funeral service from 6:30pm to 7:00pm. A Eulogy and final goodbye will be from 7:00pm to 8:30pm.