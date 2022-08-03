Raul C. Alvarez, age 81, born October 15, 1940, went to his enteral rest July 29, 2022. He is preceded in death by Father Zabulon and Antonia Alvarez, sisters Rebecca Alvarez and Marianna Birrueta and brother Rogelio Alvarez. He is survived by Sister Antonia Rodriguez and Roberto (Anita) Alvarez. Also, Diane Alvarez, Erica Whitworth, and Nicholas Bolintiam. Robert (Roxanne) Alvarez, Jacob an Jayden Alvarez, Rebecca “Becca” (Ram Smith), Starlin (Tony Nabors). Numerous Nieces and nephews. He had a Great LOVE for his great-great nieces; Nayeli, Novali, and Nyxli; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
After 30 years he retired from the City of New Braunfels, He had a green thumb at work and home taking care of the greens at Landa Park Golf Course.
A Public visitation will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home, Thursday August 4, 2022, 5-7pm, Rosary 7:00 pm. The Holy Mass will be August 5, 2022 at 10:00 am at Holy Family Church, 245 S Hidalgo Ave., New Braunfels, TX 78130. Burial to follow at Comal Cemetery. Reception after burial to be held at Holy Family Hall.
Pallbearers: Jacob Alvarez, Jayden Alvarez, Brendan Whitworth, David Birrueta, Ramiro Smith, and Nicholas Bolintiam (Honorary pallbearer Robert Alvarez).
