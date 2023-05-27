Ramona S Reyes was born June 6, 1937, in New Braunfels, Texas, to Manuel Saenz and Teresa Vargas. She passed away from this life on May 21, 2023, surround by family. Preceded by her husband Juan Reyes, son David Reyes (baby), son Alfonso Reyes and great granddaughter Lisa Rose Amaro. Survived by her sons and daughters Johnny Reyes wife Veronica, Rose Maire Amaro and husband Raymond, Jesse Reyes and wife Eva, Irene Gutierrez and husband Bernie, Alonzo Reyes, Joe Reyes and wife Andrea, David Reyes, Raymond Reyes and wife Elizabeth, Laura Reyes, sister Kena Rocha and husband Larry, sister Lupe Farias, sister Sylvia Martinez, sister Emma Saenz, brother David Saenz, brother Richard Saenz, 27 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Ramona and Juan were married on September 10th, 1955, they celebrated 59 years of marriage together. Ramona obtained her General Education Diploma in the late 60’s and continued her education receiving her cosmetology degree and she went on to earn several accredited college certifications in child development. Ramona began her career as an Outreach Aid with Head Start, Working as a Parent Coordinator, a Community Services Coordinator, Center Administrator, Center Director, Coordinator of Parent Involvement, Health and Social services, Interim Program Director in 1992 and finally the Program Director in 1993. During this time Ramona obtained her college credentials as an Early Childhood Educator and retired in 1999, and later returned to work in 2001 with the Head Start program. Ramona’s career spanned over 5 decades from the 1960’s to 2010’s, finally retiring in 2014. Ramona received the Community Council of South Central Texas tenure award every five years for 25 years and in 1997 as the Program Director Ramona received the Executive Director Award for outstanding Administrator for the Community Council Agency. Throughout Ramona’s tenure she received many other awards including back to back years of the most coveted award of all the Achievement of Quality Services for Children and Families of Head Start in 1996 and 1997. Ramona was later recognized for her career accomplishments and contributions and service to the community on January 23rd, 2004, by the New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce. Ramona went on to be recognized as an Unsung Hero in 2013 for her commitment and noble dedication to helping others in need throughout her lifetime. She was once quoted saying “I said I can just have another child, that’s all right, I didn’t get paid for it or anything. I just did it because I felt they needed me.”
She loved to shop for others and was known as Santa Reyes during Christmas where all were welcomed. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. The greatest legacy she leaves behind is the love for her family as a mother, grandmother, sister and friend she will be forever missed but not forgotten.
A public visitation for Ramona will be held Monday, May 29, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A holy rosary will occur Monday, May 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A funeral mass will occur Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 245 S Hidalgo Ave, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A burial will occur Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Sts Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, Peace Ave, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.