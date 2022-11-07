Ramona Gonzales Salazar passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, October 28, 2022. Ramona was born on March 2, 1953 in San Marcos, Texas to Calistro and Benita Gonzales.
Ramona was preceded in death by her parents and brother Manuel Gonzales.
Ramona is survived by her loving husband of 46 years Emilio Salazar; children, Moses and Star Salazar, Raquel Salazar, Lisa and Jesse Alayon, Joey and Chloe Salazar, and Luis Miguel Salazar; Grandchildren, Moses Jr, Angelica (& Samuel), Makayla, Jayden, Julian, Draven, Derek, Miranda, Carmen and Marcos; Great Grandchild, Theodore (Puddin). Also surviving are her brothers and sisters, Felix and Rachel Gonzales, Julie and Joe Villarreal, Virginia and Emiliano Nieto and Johnny Gonzales. She was also loved by so many of her nieces and nephews who called her aunt Mona.
She worked at McKenna Hospital for 25 years up until her retirement. Ramona loved spending time knitting, journaling, gardening, watching her children and grandchildren grow and breakfast on Saturday mornings with Emilio and Luis. Ramona had a very big heart. She was a loving and caring person as well as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. To know her was to love her, she will be missed by all.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in New Braunfels at 3:00 PM. All services will end at the conclusion of Mass.