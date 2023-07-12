Ramon Luna, 83 of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on July 10, 2023, in New Braunfels. He was born in Comal County, Texas to Lorenzo Luna and Julia Sanchez Luna on December 29, 1939. He went to New Braunfels High School and graduated in May 1959. He then served in the United States Navy from June 1959 to June 1961, aboard the aircraft carrier USS ESSEX CVA-9. He was directly involved with the Bay of Pigs invasion serving as a Spanish language interpreter. He later served in the Texas Army National Guard for five years.
He married his high school sweetheart Gloria Sierra on September 7, 1963, in New Braunfels, Texas. He graduated from St. Phillip’s College with a degree in nursing. His first job as a nurse was with the New Braunfels Hospital, now Christus Santa Rosa. During his nursing career, he worked at the Mission Valley Textile Mill, which later became Westpoint Pepperrell, in the medical department, and different hospitals in San Antonio. He worked for the Texas Department of Public Health for over 20 years, from where he retired in 2002. He is credited with becoming the first Hispanic male Registered Nurse in Comal County. He treasured his 1957 Chevrolet Bel-Aire classic car and happily spent much time repairing and restoring it.
Ramon was preceded in death by his parents Lorenzo and Julia, infant daughter Norma Irene Luna, brothers Enrique (Henry), Yldefonso (Poncho), and Zigifredo (Freddy), sisters Julia Garza, and Myrna Garza. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Gloria Sierra Luna, children Sylvia, Ramon (Beverly), Roger (Elva), sister Virginia Campos, ten grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
The pallbearers are grandsons Rick Luna, Steven Luna, David Luna, Kristofer Luna, Matthew Luna, Michael Luna, and Peter Luna. Honorary pallbearers are great-grandsons Javier Fernandez, Jonah Fernandez, Jaxson Fernandez, and Jaevyen Villanueva.
Viewing will be Thursday, July 13th at 5:00-9:00 pm; with Rosary recited at 7:00 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 14th at 10:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Comal Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Zoeller Funeral Home.