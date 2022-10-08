Quest Compere Couch III, age 72, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 3, 2022 at his home in New Braunfels, Texas. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on Jan 10, 1950 to Quest Compere Couch Jr. and Margaret Metcalf Couch. Quest graduated from Alamo Heights High School and earned a B.S. in Communications from UT Austin in 1972, followed by a M.A. in Radio, Television and Film in 1974.
Quest was the eternal problem-solver which led to him being the co-developer of Cuda, a line of scuba equipment; inventor of LumiQuest, photographic light accessories; and most recently developer and owner of CasaQuest, a contemporary home design and construction company. Over the course of his lifetime, Quest held 13 patents on his innovative designs. Quest also authored two books, Creativity in a Flash: A Guide to Unlocking the Potential of your Handheld Flash in 1996, and Flash: the Most Available Light in 2004.
Quest was an inventor, photographer, writer, but to many of his friends and family he was a jokester, adventurer, and man with a never-ending smile. He was preceded in death by his parents, Quest and Margaret Couch, brother John M. Couch, and sister Cathie Couch Nelson. Among the many family and friends who hold cherished memories of Quest are his brother, James Couch, life-long friends Barry Harrison, Heidi Kenny, Steve Pritchard, faithful canine companion Elle, and the love of his life, Mary Cone.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday October 13, 2022 at 1:30 pm at the Tree of Life Church, 5513 I-35, New Braunfels, TX 78132. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Quest’s memory to the Coral Reef Restoration Foundation, (www.coralrestoration.org) 5 Seagate Blvd, Key Largo, FL 33037, or Brittany Spaniel Rescue Texas (https://brittanyrescueintexas.org)
Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home 189 N. Seguin Ave. New Braunfels, Texas 78130.