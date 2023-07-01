Phillip “Phil” Wesley Gilbert

Phillip “Phil” Wesley Gilbert passed away peacefully November 22, 2021, in Dallas, Texas, with his children by his side. Phil was born in San Antonio, Texas on January 16, 1936, son of Ruby Nina Gilbert (Kloepper) (née Greebon) and Calvin Wesley Gilbert. Phil graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1954, received his Bachelor of Arts in History from Harvard University in 1958, and his J.D. from Harvard Law School in 1961. A 4th generation Texan, Phil returned to Texas following law school to practice law, initially with a broad practice and ultimately specializing in appellate work in Texas, with multiple successful appeals before the Texas Supreme Court. Phil had a great sense of humor and loved family, music, photography, movies, chess, politics and was a life-long learner and intellectual. Phil is remembered as a loving father, a great role model and a kind soul. He is survived by his daughter Loreen Michelle Gilbert, son Charles Scott Gilbert and granddaughter Annabel Sophia Gilbert, as well as by his late wife’s children Thomas Craig Maples and Diana Lyn Porter and their families. His late wife, Mary Anna Gilbert (née Maulsby), predeceased him on December 30, 2020.

